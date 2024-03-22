Newcastle United ready to accept offers for one of their most important players

Newcastle United are now ready to listen to offers for 24-year-old striker Alexander Isak.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are willing to make peace with the fact that they could be forced to sell their star striker.

The Sweden international has been linked with a move away from the club with Arsenal mentioned as his next possible destination.

Since Isak moved to Spain in 2019, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta in particular, have been admirers of the player.

He was strongly linked to the North London team prior to his move to Newcastle, and the Gunners’ desire hasn’t diminished.

Newcastle United have no option but to make a big sale

In order to do the business they want this summer, the Magpies could be forced to cash in on one of their top players.

Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with a move away from the club as the Toon prepare to balance their books in order to avoid sanctions from the Premier League.

Due to heavy spending in recent transfer windows, Eddie Howe’s team could face the same fate as Everton and Nottingham Forest, who have been given a point deduction penalty by the Premier League.

To avoid such a scenario, they could look to sell one of their best players in order to free up funds for their summer transfer business.

The 24-year-old is rumoured to be amenable to a transfer to the Emirates Stadium if the two teams can agree on a fee before the 2024–2025 season begins.

Newcastle United striker has enjoyed a successful season

Isak has had a good individual season despite Newcastle’s dismal campaign; in his 20 Premier League games this season, he has scored 12 goals.

The Gunners are desperately looking for a striker and Isak could be the player to take them to the next level.

Arteta’s team has been linked with a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Sporting’s Victor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, showing how keen they are to sign an attacker.