Real Madrid are quietly building one of the best teams in Europe, and according to recent reports, could make Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold their next Galactico signing

Inspired by the summer arrival of Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos are looking to evolve their already-blockbuster squad ahead of next season.

Rumoured to have identified Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as a top summer target to help bolster their left-back position, Real Madrid are primed to offer the Canada international a route out of Germany in a deal worth £35 million (ESPN).

Consequently, with the notoriously glamourous 35-time La Liga winners preparing for another blockbuster summer window, clubs all around Europe will be hoping the Spanish giants steer clear of their talent, but for Liverpool, that may be easier said than done.

And that is because, according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Ancelotti has also included Trent-Alexander Arnold as another full-back option.

“Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool,” he posted on his X account.

“[…] Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There’s no indication of player’s views so far.”

How Real Madrid could line up with Trent Alexander-Arnold

The England international, one of Europe’s most creative players, has less than 18 months left on his contract, and ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season, fans will be hoping their Liverpool born n’ bred star doesn’t follow the German out the Anfield exit.

However, should Real Madrid successfully unsettle the 25-year-old, and present an offer too good for the Reds to turn down, the 14-time Champions League winners could line up with a truly sensational starting XI next season.

Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Trent Alexander–Arnold, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Vini Junior, Rodrygo.

Seeing this lineup become a reality will depend on whether or not the Spaniard’s transfer plans for both Davies and Alexander-Arnold seamlessly come together.

However, with this squad a terrifying prospect for any opponent, Los Blancos fans will be hoping president Florentino Perez can pull off two signings that would surely propel the club to heights never before seen.