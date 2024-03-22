Three clubs eyeing under-fire Man United manager Erik ten Hag

If Erik ten Hag is sacked by Manchester United at the end of the season, he will not be short of suitors.

The Dutch manager has till the end of the season to convince new Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he can lead the Red Devils to a new era and take them to their former glory.

ten Hag masterminded Man United’s dramatic FA Cup win against Liverpool last week and took them to the FA Cup semifinal, where they will face Coventry.

However, his job is still not safe at the Premier League club. That is down to his inconsistent performances in the league and the Champions League this season.

Man United manager’s job is not safe

This week, reports have linked current England manager Gareth Southgate to the Old Trafford position amid growing conjecture that he may look for a new challenge after Euro 2024.

The 54-year-old still has a lot of respect in the Bundesliga, according to the Daily Star, despite the potential harm to his image that a disastrous stint in the Premier League may do.

Ten Hag formerly worked for Bayern Munich, and if the German powerhouses are unable to get No. 1 target Xabi Alonso, they may resort to their former coach.

The Man United manager is still highly rated

While Bayer Leverkusen maintain their confidence that the Spaniard will pass over Bayern and another of his former clubs, Liverpool, Ten Hag would be a good fit should he leave and a position become available with the incoming German champions, while sleeping giants Stuttgart are also rumoured to be interested in the former Ajax manager.

Even after a challenging period at Old Trafford, the Dutch manager is still highly respected for his time at Ajax and how he developed young players there and took them to the Champions League semifinal.

The former Ajax manager has not done wonders at Old Trafford, however, he still managed to win a trophy in his debut season when he guided them to a Carabao Cup victory.