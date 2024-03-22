Christian Falk has confirmed Timo Werner’s desire to remain with Tottenham beyond the summer window.

The former RB Leipzig striker – described as a ‘special’ player by former manager Frank Lampard (via football.london) – will set back Spurs £14.57m should they wish to exercise a purchase option included in the German’s loan deal.

“Timo Werner still has a contract with RB Leipzig until 2026. He would like to stay in London at Tottenham beyond the summer. But will the Spurs also take action?” the head of football at the BILD Group informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive column.

“The club has a purchase option worth €17m in the loan agreement.

“Interesting: Tottenham has to pull the clause by June 14th – until the start of the European Championship!”

With the 28-year-old showing more than a few glimpses of his old, lethal self, the Londoners would perhaps be wise to seriously consider taking advantage of their option before the Euros.

MORE: Liverpool & Arsenal interested: Dortmund will give away in-form hitman who can’t stop scoring

Last chance saloon for Werner’s career?

If things don’t work out under Ange Postecoglou, it’s difficult to see who else in England would be prepared to take a punt on Werner beyond this season.

With four goal contributions in eight league showings (at a rate of one every 111.5 minutes) is far from poor, of course, and there are signs that the striker could prove a valuable asset.

A strong finish to the second half of the campaign, and his loan spell, however, would go a long way to convincing Spurs’ hierarchy of that notion.