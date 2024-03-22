Football Insider reported last year that Tottenham are poised to compete against Premier League rivals for Ivan Toney’s signature in the upcoming summer, as Brentford have resigned themselves to losing their star man.

Chelsea are also interested in Toney, 28, however, they would have to approve several player departures before they could financially support a move due to concerns regarding profit and sustainability.

The same publication, FI, have reiterated that Tottenham remain eager to secure the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The standout player for the Bees has scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances this season, following the end of his suspension for gambling offenses in January. He was also called up to the England squad for the international break and given concerns over Three Lions captain Harry Kane, Toney could be set to feature for his country.

Since Brentford’s promotion in 2021, Ivan Toney, identified by Jurgen Klopp as a Liverpool fan, has become one of the Premier League’s most prolific goal scorers, tallying 36 goals in 78 appearances.

Ivan Toney would elevate Tottenham Hotspur

Although he’s 28, there is significant upside in Tottenham signing Toney this summer. Undoubtedly, there have been instances where Spurs have missed having a complete striker such as Toney.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have scored 59 goals in the Premier League this season, four goals less than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

But for all of their creativity, Spurs have only created the eighth most big chances, this is likely because they lack an out-and-out forward such as Toney. If they could secure the services of the Brentford man then they’ll finally have a natural goalscorer in and around the 18-yard box.