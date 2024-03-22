Wilfried Zaha’s future at Galatasaray is uncertain, as rumours say he might return to the Premier League and a move to West Ham United has been mentioned.

The Ivorian winger has been strongly linked to a transfer to the London Stadium, according to Turkish publication Takvim.

The Hammers are known to have been interested in Zaha throughout the last two transfer windows, so this wouldn’t be the first time they have shown their interest.

West Ham want former Crystal Palace star

He was regarded as their top target last summer, and in January, there were new reports that he may go back to England.

Zaha seems receptive to making a Premier League return, which is in line with West Ham’s goal to strengthen their team.

After turning down a contract at Crystal Palace, Zaha moved to Turkey last year after failing to finalise a move to PSG and Atletico Madrid.

Zaha has only started one of Galatasaray’s last seven league games, despite the fact that he has nine goals and three assists in the league, in addition to a goal and an assist in the Champions League.

West Ham would find it difficult to sign Zaha

Galatasaray will be in a good negotiation position if they decide to sell this summer because he is under contract until 2026.

This has led to conjecture of a prompt comeback to England, with West Ham seemingly in the lead.

His possible pay demands and whether the Hammers would be put off by his age (31) are still unanswered concerns, though.

Whether West Ham can sign Zaha is a question that only time will tell. Even though he is clearly talented, his age and salary demands may end up playing a role in the outcome.

He can provide the Hammers attack with pace, creativity and depth if he is signed by the London club.

Another thing that Zaha can add to West Ham’s attacking line is versatility.