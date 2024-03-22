West Ham to table formal offer to sign £190k-a-week Premier League ace

West Ham United are hopeful of signing Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window.

The Irons made an attempt to sign Maguire, who is 31 years old, last summer, but they couldn’t reach an agreement despite engaging in extensive talks with the player.

Yet, with the England international set to have only one year left on his Manchester United contract this summer, it has created a window of opportunity for West Ham to negotiate agreeable terms with the Red Devils.

West Ham to revisit deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in the summer

Maguire’s salary demands exceeded what West Ham could offer, and he was unwilling to accept a pay cut from his reported £190,000-a-week wages at Old Trafford last summer. Despite making only eight Premier League starts last season, he has revitalised his career at the Premier League giants, featuring in 13 of the last 14 league games he’s been available for.

Hammers boss David Moyes is known to be a significant admirer of the centre-back and is keen on bringing him to the London Stadium next season. Sources have recently informed Football Insider that West Ham intend to make an offer for Maguire regardless of whether Moyes remains their manager next season.

There is a concern over the Hammers’ lack of stability at the back of late, with the defence struggling to keep a clean sheet. West Ham have kept five clean sheets in the Premier League, only one of those have come in 2024.