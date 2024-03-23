David James likens Leeds United ace to Premier League winner

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been likened to the Manchester City star John Stones because of his versatility.

The Manchester City defender is capable of operating in a number of roles and he has established himself as the ideal utility man for Pep Guardiola over the years. Former England international David James believes that Archie Gray is following in his footsteps and is establishing himself as a truly versatile player capable of operating anywhere across the midfield.

James said: “There was a time where if you could play in more than one position, you were considered a utility player and not specific for anything, and arguably lower down the pecking order. “Whereas, as we’ve seen in the Premier League and in international football, if you’ve got that versatility, John Stones is probably the best example at the moment of a senior player. “And Archie Gray is following that mould, as you said he’s been fantastic for Leeds this season, and hopefully for him, his future is in the senior England side playing in one of many different positions.”

Gray is highly rated in England and he has a big future ahead of him. He has already established himself as an important first-team player for Leeds United and he will be hoping to help them secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

He has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent months and it will be interesting to see if Leeds are willing to sanction his departure in the near future.

Gray is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he has the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League midfielder. Leeds should look to hold onto him for as long as possible, and it will be interesting to see if he can prove himself in the Premier League next season, should the Whites secure promotion.