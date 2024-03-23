Arsenal expect summer bidding war for star man

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is set to be the subject of multiple bids from Premier League clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table and through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Arsenal find themselves in an excellent position to secure some major silverware this season.

Although questioned in the summer, Mikel Arteta’s signings have played a crucial role in getting the team to where they are with the the likes of Kai Havertz and David Raya stepping up in the big games.

Although the German forward has been excellent up front with Gabriel Jesus also returning from injury, the Gunners are expected to bring in a marquee striker at the end of the season.

This has created doubts about the future of Nketiah at the club, with many believing that Arsenal should sell the 24-year-old.

According to reports from Football Insider, he won’t be short of suitors with Brentford, Crystal Palace and Wolves all reportedly interested in the English striker.

Nketiah has only made 13 appearances so far this season and is clearly not in the manager’s plans but he could excel at another English club.

Crystal Palace and Wolves both lack a clinical finisher while Brentford may lose Ivan Toney in the summer forcing them to dip into the market to find a replacement.