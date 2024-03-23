Arsenal are closely monitoring Nottingham Forest’s star player Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the summer transfer window.

Forest made Gibbs-White their club record signing in the summer of 2022 when they paid £42.5 million for the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy product. And even though the 24-year-old has been a standout performer across his two seasons with the club, Nottingham Forest are reportedly weighing up a decision on whether to cash in on him this summer.

The Reds were recently slapped with a four point deduction by the Premier League. After surpassing the £61 million annual loss limit by £34.5 million, the need to balance the books has prompted the club and Nuno Espirito Santo to consider potential departures during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal see Morgan Gibbs-White as an upgrade on Emile Smith-Rowe

Mikel Arteta currently has a strong array of attacking options, but the Spanish manager aims to revamp his squad once the transfer window reopens. Emile Smith-Rowe, who has seen limited opportunities at the Emirates, is likely to depart from North London.

Versatile Gibbs-White has emerged as a potential addition to fill Smith-Rowe’s role in Arteta’s reshaped squad, according to the Daily Star.

The 24-year-old has amassed 28 appearances in the Premier League this season, contributing three goals and five assists. Last term, he finished with five goals and eight assists.

Since his transfer from Molineux two years ago, he has proven his worth with performances that justify his significant price tag, earning high regard from fans. Unfortunately for Forest fans, it looks as though Gibbs-White could depart for the right price this summer given the club’s delicate financial situation.