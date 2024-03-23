Arsenal star set to sign new contract next week

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is reportedly set to sign his very first professional contract with the Gunners next week.

After their hard-fought win against Porto in the Champions League, Arsenal fans will be more optimistic than ever that they can claim a major honour this season.

Mikel Arteta has not only done a fantastic job of putting together a title-challenging team over the course of his tenure but one that can sustain a consistent level for years to come.

The Gunners currently have the third youngest team in the Premier League with the club clearly promoting the signing and development of young talent.

With Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe already examples of the efficiency of their academy, supporters are confident about the talented youngsters emerging from Hale End.

Many people believe that they already have their next superstar coming through the ranks in 17-year-old Nwaneri, who became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League last year.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the youngster is set to put pen to paper in his first-ever professional contract with the Gunners next week.

The report claims that Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea were interested in Nwaneri but he chose to commit his future to the North London side.