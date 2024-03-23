Benfica midfielder Joao Neves has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Top Premier League clubs are keen on signing the midfielder and a report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are now keeping tabs on him as well. Initially, the player was linked with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United. It seems that Arsenal have now entered the race.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to make a move for Neves at the end of the season. The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the best young central midfielders around Europe and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Arsenal.

The Portuguese midfielder has a €120 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Man United and Liverpool want Joao Neves

Manchester United need quality central midfielders as well and they need someone who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity to the side. The 19-year-old certainly fits the profile and he could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat next season. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Neves could develop into a world class player with the right guidance.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they will need to replace Thiago Alcantara at the end of the season. The Spanish midfielder will be out of contract in the summer and Neves could prove to be an excellent replacement for the Spaniard.

There is no doubt that the 19-year-old is good enough for the Premier League but the reported asking price could be a major problem. Although Neves is a prodigious talent with a bright future, he has done nothing to justify the €120 million price tag yet. It is highly unlikely that clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United will be prepared to pay that kind of money for him just yet.