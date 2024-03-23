Watch: Ollie Watkins misses huge chance to put England ahead against Brazil

After England denied Brazil of the opening goal, England almost broke the deadlock just minutes later.

Ollie Watkins, who is starting against Brazil because of Harry Kane’s injury issues, had a chance he will have dreamed of as a kid.

Almost 18 minutes gone, and after some neat play from Jude Bellingham down the left, the ball found Conor Gallagher who nudged it onto the Aston Villa striker. But Watkins could not keep his composure.

It’s a huge chance missed by Watkins and one you’d have to say Kane would have tucked away had he been on the end of the pass from Gallagher.