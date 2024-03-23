England manager Gareth Southgate was starkly reminded of the lingering concerns surrounding his team as they approach Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

While the defeat to Brazil at Wembley in a friendly match may not be a seismic event, it underscores the challenges facing a revamped England squad, especially without injured captain Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Despite Southgate’s surprisingly optimistic outlook on the performance, familiar issues persist, evident even in a match that could have resulted in a more decisive defeat if not for substitute Endrick’s late goal. Endrick, at 17 years and 246 days, became the youngest scorer ever at Wembley.

The home side created just one big chance all game, compared to seven for the visitors.

England sorely missed Kane, with their attack lacking its usual sharpness in the absence of the world-class striker and Arsenal’s Saka. Brazil’s deep defensive stance capitalised on England’s diminished firepower.

Under Southgate, England have been the nearly men; they can’t seem to get past any noteworthy opponents as soon as they meet one in a tournament. And judging by Saturday evening’s friendly, they will need to hope Harry Kane can be 100% fit at the Euros for them to even stand a chance.

England manager Gareth Southgate provides injury update

Kane, who is set to return to Bayern Munich, will not feature in Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium at Wembley due to his ongoing recovery from an ankle injury, Gareth Southgate confirmed.

Southgate stated in his post-match press conference, “he’ll go back. He won’t be fit for Tuesday”.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have injury worries of their own after Kyle Walker pulled up with an apparent muscle injury. The Three Lions boss has revealed the extent of the right-back’s issue.

“He’s not had many injuries, so he himself isn’t sure whether it’s just tightness. I suspect if he’s feeling it, it’s a little bit more than that but we’ll know a bit more over the next 24 and 36 hours.”