The Manchester City forward has revealed that his international teammate Martin Odegaard would improve the treble winners.

For the first time in a long time, the Premier League title race is set to come down to a three-horse race with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in contention.

Although they sit third, one point behind the others, Pep Guardiola’s men are still favourites as they look to win four titles in a row, becoming the first team in Premier League history to achieve this feat.

But we could have a new frontrunner depending on next weekend’s result when the Gunners travel to the Etihad Stadium for a titanic showdown.

A win for Arsenal would be monumental against arguably the best side in the world but speaking in an interview via the Mirror, striker Erling Haaland believes that there is one player for Mikel Arteta’s squad who would improve the treble winners, Martin Odegaard.

“Yes, I think so.” He said.

“There’s a good player, and a player that plays for our rivals. He’s just signed a new contract, so it’s not a topic, but at City we have a lot of best players in the world.”

Despite playing for rival teams, the two Norwegian stars have a good friendship after coming up through the international setup together.