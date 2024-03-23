Watch: Germany score unbelievable goal less than 15 seconds into the game against France

France and Germany meet in an international friendly and there has already been a goal in the game between two powerhouses.

Germany, the hosts of the European Championships in the summer, have started extremely quick tonight against France. With less than 15 seconds gone into the match and Germany have taken the lead.

An unbelievably well-worked kick-off routine, orchestrated by Toni Kroos, the ball eventually gets fired into Florian Wirtz who absolutely drills the ball into the top corner from long range.

??| GOAL: WHAT A GOAL BY FLORIAN WIRTZ!!! France 0-1 Germany pic.twitter.com/3IFXE9Ci6y — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 23, 2024

The goal caught everybody off guard, and clearly France are still feeling the after shocks as they are being dominated in the opening moments.