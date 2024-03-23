Tottenham Hotspur have had a good first season under new manager Ange Postecoglou, especially when considering Spurs have had to deal with the absence of Harry Kane after he signed with Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou has significantly steered Tottenham toward securing a Champions League spot by May, exerting a substantial influence both on and off the field for the club.

Tottenham are currently positioned in fifth with a mere three points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the final Champions League place. The good news for Spurs fans is they have a game in hand on the Villans.

Postecoglou’s next major task after this season will be to enhance his squad.

Tottenham must capitalise on a strong season under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs have to find a way to capitalise on next season. For the first time in a long time they have a tonne a momentum behind them, while at the same time there is some doubt over some of their traditional rivals.

Chelsea haven’t pulled up any trees this term, and Liverpool will be entering a transitional period as Jurgen Klopp exits the club this summer.

With backing from Spurs expected to continue after their return in January, former Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, speaking to the Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, has indicated that strengthening the squad’s depth is crucial.

Heurelho Gomes wants Tottenham to improve their squad depth in the summer transfer window

When discussing squad options, Gomes highlighted £25 million signing Emerson Royal as a prime example of Tottenham needing stronger backup players.

“I think that they need to have more back ups. For each position. Because it’s a long season and they suffered a lot at the back with the injuries they suffered between first half of the season, you know.

So I think they need to have very good back ups because they have a very good team. But they need to have a good back up. Like Emerson was playing as a centre-back. He did well to be honest but it’s not his position, so I think they have to think about it.”