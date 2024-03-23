“It’s a position I like” – Bruno Fernandes hints at position change

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he likes playing in a deeper midfield position for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of if not the most successful arrivals at Old Trafford over the past decade as his ability in the final third has spearheaded this United side.

But the 29-year-old can not only create as he has taken up more of a deeper playmaking role in this campaign to help progress through the middle of the park.

Categorised by many as a typical number 10, the Portuguese international has stated that he likes playing in a deeper role.

“It’s a position I like, playing deeper, facing the game more.” He said via Manchester Evening News.

“With the ball, it makes my game a lot easier because I have a broader view of the game and it is ideal for what we’ve talked about with the last pass, which can sometimes come from deeper on the pitch.”

Fernandes’ versatility has been an asset for Erik ten Hag, allowing him to also play out on the right wing as well as in a false nine role.

The Dutch manager will need his captain at his best as we approach the final few weeks of the season with titanic clashes against Chelsea and Liverpool waiting around the corner.