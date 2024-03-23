Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans to sell major star amid Real Madrid interest

The contract of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool is getting closer to its expiration date but the Reds have no plans to sell the defender amid interest from around Europe.

The full-back has spent his whole career at Anfield and has been a major part of the Premier League club’s success under Jurgen Klopp, therefore, with a potential chance of signing the England star, it is not a surprise that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the La Liga side are among a number of top clubs monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool but there has been no contact over a deal yet.

Things are still being put into place behind the scenes at Liverpool and the player’s future will likely be decided once everything settles down.

Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

“Real Madrid are among the top clubs monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool as the defender is out of contract at Anfield in 2025. The player is currently not in talks over a new deal and Real are attentive to this situation, which is normal when a big star’s contract is close to expiring,” Romano said in his column.

“There has been no contact with any of the parties involved, just interest in the full-back at the moment.

“Of course, there have been major changes at Liverpool recently behind the scenes and the Premier League club’s new board will discuss their priorities and work to understand how to handle Trent’s situation, as at the moment they’re showing no plans or desire to sell Alexander-Arnold.”