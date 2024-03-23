Leicester City plans to offload one of their home-grown talents if the team falls short of securing promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Foxes will be seeking £25 million for their central midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who remains under contract with the club until June 30, 2027.

Leicester City has been recently accused by the Premier League of breaching profit and sustainability regulations, a situation that might impact their transfer activities.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs writing for 90min, a fixed fee of £25 million could pave the way for Dewsbury-Hall’s departure.

However, this fee is only in the condition that they end up not getting promoted to the Premier League.

In the event that the Foxes win promotion to the top flight football, this amount could increase to £40 million.

The East Midlands-based club currently sits in 2nd place on the Championship table with 82 points, equal to league leaders Leeds United. However, Leicester has a game in hand, putting them potentially three points ahead in pole position.

Premier League clubs including Man United, Tottenham and Brighton monitor Dewsbury-Hall

Manchester United, Tottenham and Brighton are all reportedly monitoring the Englishman closely, with the Red Devils even reaching out to the player’s representatives.

The report claims that the player will prefer a move to North London and reunited with James Maddison. It is said that the England international has been playing a role behind the scenes to convince the Leicester player to join him.

Dewsbury-Hall has been exceptional for Leicester this season

Dewsbury-Hall, whose ties with the Foxes date back to when he was just 8 years old, has been enjoying an exceptional campaign in the English second-tier flight.

The 25-year-old has featured in 36 out of 37 possible Championship games, making a significant impact with 22 goal contributions (10 goals and 12 assists) to his name.