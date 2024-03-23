Erik ten Hag wanted Man United to sign experienced South American star – report

Manchester United were reportedly keen on signing Brazilian winger Willian at the start of the season.

According to a report from Premier League Brasil, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted to sign the 35-year-old at the start of the season but the move did not materialise eventually.

Willian ended up signing a new deal with Fulham. The Brazilian will be a free agent at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decided to come back for him.

Signing the 35-year-old on a free transfer could prove to be a useful acquisition in the short term. The Fulham winger has done quite well for the London club despite his age and Manchester United could certainly use his quality, experience and leadership skills.

Man United to return for Willian in summer?

Willian has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League with Chelsea in the past. He has won major trophies with them and the Brazilian certainly knows what it takes to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester United could use his creativity, technical ability in the final third. He is capable of operating in the wide areas as well as the number ten. Signing him on a free transfer would represent a no-risk transfer and Manchester United should look to take the gamble on him.

The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for the Brazilian and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. It could be his final opportunity to play for an elite club at this stage of his career.