Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to tie down Scott McTominay to a new contract at Manchester United after his great form this season.

27-year-old Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has 15 months remaining on his current £60,000 per week contract, with the club holding an option to extend it for another year.

The Scottish international, who was previously deemed surplus to requirements, has become essential to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United midfield.

McTominay has impressed with nine goals across all competitions this season, notably scoring seven in 23 Premier League matches – more than doubling his previous career-best for a single season.

McTominay’s exceptional form has not only reinstated him as a key player under the pressure-facing Dutch coach Ten Hag, but it has also persuaded the club’s new football leadership that he is indispensable for the future.

Consequently, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group are planning to secure the lifelong Red with an extended contract and a well-deserved pay raise, as per the Daily Star.

Because the club hold an option to extend on his current deal, there is no immediate rush for Manchester United to secure an extension. However, Ratcliffe and his boardroom team believe that McTominay’s performances on the field, coupled with his exemplary attitude off it, align perfectly with the club’s future objectives.

Manchester United to reshape their midfield in the summer

With reports emerging that the Red Devils are seeking a replacement for Casemiro in the summer, McTominay will likely continue in his utility-type role next season. Evidently, that seems to be his perfect role as he’s become a dependable rotational player and an impact substitute in recent months.

With the addition of someone like Amadou Onana or Joao Gomes, United’s midfield depth could look quite strong next campaign.