Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou remains a target for Manchester United as they work on identifying a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager’s future at the club remains uncertain, with INEOS reportedly set to be keen on replacing him in the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was said to be keen on hiring England manager Gareth Southgate, but the Englishman has dismissed the rumours for now, claiming he will not talk to any clubs while he is in charge of the Three Lions.

Addressing the rumours, he said (via Daily Mail):

“My focus is the European Championship. If we did something, a contract here before, everyone would be saying, ‘Why are you signing a contract before a Euros where you’ve got to prove yourself?.”

“I’m certainly not going to speak to anybody else ahead of that. I never have. I’ve been eight years in the job. I wouldn’t entertain speaking to anybody else when I’m in a job.”

“Firstly, I am the England manager and I have got one job, basically, to try and deliver a European Championship.”

“Clearly, before that, two important games this week. And the second thing is, Manchester United have a manager.”

“I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is any speculation about a manager who is in place. I am president of the LMA, so I don’t have any time for that sort of thing.”

Manchester United have not ruled out an ambitious move for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou

The ESPN reports that nine other managers are under consideration by the Red Devils, including the Tottenham manager.

Ange Postecoglou has made an instant impact at the North London club, transforming the team on and off the pitch.

The report claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to be as ambitious as possible with his appointments, which is why a move for the Australian has not been ruled out.

Other than Southgate and Postecoglou, there are several other names mentioned in the report who INEOS have under consideration for the job.

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel, Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane have all been discussed internally as potential replacements.