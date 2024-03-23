Newcastle to compete with Arsenal and Man United for 18-year-old defender

Juventus defender Dean Huijsen has been linked with a move away from Italy and multiple English clubs are keen on him.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive department and they have identified the 18-year-old as a potential target. However, they are not the only English club keen on the talented young defender and they will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United as well.

Huijsen is currently on loan at Roma and he is set to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal. He is unlikely to get regular opportunities to play at Juventus next season and therefore it will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are prepared to sell him permanently.

Dean Huijsen could fancy Premier League transfer

He might get more opportunities at Newcastle next season. The Magpies need defensive reinforcements and they need to bring in a reliable partner for Sven Botman. The 18-year-old defender is likely to get more opportunities in the Premier League. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him improve further.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could add more depth to the squad during the summer transfer window and a talented young defender would be a superb investment. The 18-year-old could develop into a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they will need to replace Jonny Evans in the summer and signing a talented young defender with massive potential could prove to be a good bit of business. Huijsen is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining all three Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.