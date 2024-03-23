Newcastle keen on highly-rated duo worth around €140 million

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Sporting CP defenders Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

According to reports via Sport Witness, Newcastle are looking to improve their defensive unit and they have identified both players as potential targets in the summer. However, they will have to pay a substantial amount of money in order to sign them.

Goncalo Inacio has a €60 million release clause and his contract and Diomande has an €80 million release clause. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay a combined fee of around €140 million for the two defenders.

There is no doubt that both players are exceptional talents with a bright future ahead of them. They could develop into top-class Premier League defenders in the coming seasons and any club would do well to secure their services.

However, Newcastle are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and their spending power could be limited. They cannot afford to breach the financial regulations by spending excessively and therefore affording both players could be difficult.

Newcastle should look to sign Goncalo Inacio

Newcastle already have a quality defender in Sven Botman and signing another central defender will be one of their priorities in the summer. It remains to be seen who they end up with.

The report states that Inacio could be available for a reasonable price despite his release clause. Apparently, the Portuguese club could let the player leave for €40 million plus add-ons.

Inacio is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. He could prove to be a quality long term addition to the Newcastle defence and the Magpies should look to secure his services in the coming months.