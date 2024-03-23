Newcastle United have been credited with interest in Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Lille’s Leny Yoro, as well as Leeds defender Joe Rodon, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s team has faced challenges in replicating their impressive performance from last season when Newcastle secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, earning them a spot in the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

However, this season, the Magpies are struggling to maintain momentum and currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League standings, having suffered 10 losses in their 28 matches played thus far.

Despite their determination to secure a high placement in the league, with only a four-point gap separating them from West Ham in seventh place, traditionally seen as the cutoff for European qualification, Newcastle’s ambitions have been hampered by a concerning series of injuries that have plagued their season thus far.

Injuries have crushed Newcastle’s ambitions this season

The situation has worsened for Newcastle, as their top goalkeeper, Nick Pope, is out with a shoulder problem, and their high-profile summer acquisition, Harvey Barnes, has only recently returned from a prolonged foot injury.

Adding to their troubles, their reliable center-back, Botman, sustained an ACL tear during their FA Cup defeat against Manchester City last weekend.

The Magpies are set to face the absence of their key defender not only for the remainder of this season but also for the initial months of the 2024/25 campaign, as his recovery period is estimated to span between six to nine months.

Newcastle linked with several centre-backs

Newcastle have been associated with several prominent signings to address the gap, aiming to secure a top-tier replacement.

Among those mentioned are two highly regarded young defenders, Silva from Benfica and Yoro from Lille, both reportedly on Eddie Howe’s radar. However, their acquisitions would require significant financial investment, with Silva’s exit clause at Benfica standing at €100 million, and Lille valuing 18-year-old Yoro at a minimum of €60 million, per TeamTalk.

Among the options being seriously considered, per TeamTalk, is Joe Rodon, currently on loan at Leeds United from Tottenham. The Welsh international has impressed with his performances this season, notably contributing to Leeds’ remarkable turnaround, where they have closed the 17-point gap on Leicester at the top of the Championship table and firmly positioned themselves in contention for automatic promotion.