Roy Keane compares Kobbie Mainoo to Manchester United legend

Roy Keane has heaped praise on Kobbie Mainoo and compared his playing style to a Manchester United legend.

The Red Devils have quickly gotten back on track after a rough start to the season as they try to insert themselves back into the top four race.

They will also be confident of securing a spot in the FA Cup final after drawing Coventry City in the semi-finals after an enthralling win against Liverpool last weekend.

A major reason for their return to form has been the rise of teenage star, Mainoo, who quickly established himself as one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet.

The hype surrounding the midfielder was at an all-time high during pre-season but the England international unfortunately picked up an injury during a clash with Arsenal.

But since returning he has been sensational and has garnered praise from one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, Keane compared Mainoo to Nicky Butt and not Paul Scholes.

“I’d say that Kobbie Mainoo compares more to Nicky Butt than Paul Scholes, but that’s because Scholes played further forward when he first joined Manchester United,” He said.

The 18-year-old received his first call-up to the England set-up for the upcoming international friendlies after initially being left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

