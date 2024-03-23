Manchester United came out victorious in the FA Cup quarter-finals last week as they beat Liverpool 4-3 to knock them out of the competition.

Beat Coventry City in the semi-final and they will reach the finals where they will face either Manchester City or Chelsea.

Despite the chance of another silverware this season, Erik ten Hag’s future at the club remains highly uncertain, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to replace him this summer.

Ratcliffe is also expected to make significant changes to the team, and The Sun names the 7 players whose future at the club remains uncertain.

The Seven Players Who Are Fighting For Their Future At Manchester United

As per the report, among those who are at the risk of getting the axe includes the two goalscorers from the Liverpool game – Antony and Amad Diallo.

Antony joined Manchester United for £85m from Ajax and came with huge expectations, however, he has been a major disappointment. He has not contributed to a goal in his last 22 league games.

His performance against Liverpool could be a turning point for him to kickstart his career but if can not impress between now and the end of the season, he could be axed.

Amad Diallo, the match winner from the Liverpool game, is another player whose future at the club is uncertain.

The report mentions that he wanted to leave the club in January as well and it will not be a surprise if the club decides to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

Harry Maguire is another name who was almost sold last summer. Erik ten Hag stripped him off as the captain and was dropped way down the pecking order. However, despite his treatment, he came back strong, forcing his way into the team with solid performances.

But the report mentions that with just one year left in his contract, it is likely he could be sold.

Other players named in the report are Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United

It is believed that INEOS have already started working on a replacement for the Dutch manager and as per latest reports, England manager Gareth Southgate was one of the managers on top of their list.

However, the Englishman dismissed the rumours, distancing him from the job for now.