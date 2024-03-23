Earlier today, Liverpool legends clashed with Ajax legends in a highly anticipated friendly match which featured stars such as Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Daniel Agger, and Dirk Kuyt, among others.

Ajax legends surged ahead with a two-goal lead, putting Liverpool on the back foot. However, the resilient Liverpool side rallied back to claim a 4-2 victory.

The moment fans had been eagerly awaiting arrived in the 84th minute when Fernando Torres found the back of the net, sealing the win for Liverpool.

Positioned at close range, the Spanish striker capitalised on a cross from Mark Gonzalez, as Ajax goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont misjudged the ball.

Despite an awkward bounce off the post, Torres managed to guide the ball over the line.

Watch below:

Fernando Torres received a standing ovation from Liverpool fans

Torres, who was once adored by Liverpool fans during his tenure at the club, experienced a strained relationship after leaving the club for rivals Chelsea.

However, any lingering tensions were set aside as he received a warm welcome and a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.