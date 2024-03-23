Tottenham eyeing up move for Serie A star in the coming weeks

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly interested in the signing of Serie A winger Albert Gudmundsson as they look to bolster their attacking line-up.

The North London club face a tense battle with Aston Villa for the final Champions League qualification spot as we enter the final few weeks of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou has done wonders at the club since joining in the summer with his shrewd pickups in the transfer market a big reason for this.

With the likes of James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven hitting the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the Australian manager is reportedly already making plans for this summer’s window.

According to a report from Quotidiano Sportivo via Team Talk, Genoa winger Gudmundsson has caught their eye after his impressive performances in Italy.

With the on-loan Timo Werner currently doing a job on the wing for Spurs, the 26-year-old is viewed as a better long-term option.

Tottenham’s existing relationship with Genoa could help secure a deal for the Icelandic international with his former teammate, Radu Dragusin, arriving in the January window for a reported £26.7 million.

The report claims that the North London club faces competition from Inter Milan and they could start negotiations in the next few weeks.

Spurs return to action next weekend against Luton Town before a difficult derby against West Ham at the London Stadium.