Tottenham handed opportunity to sign £50 million star from Premier League rivals

Tottenham could capitalise on Aston Villa’s need to keep in check with Profit and Sustainability rules and push a deal for midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Unai Emery’s side is currently on the cusp of achieving Champions League football as they are in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Since arriving at the club, the Spanish manager instantly changed his side’s performances and could bring Villa back into the premier European competition for the first time since 1982.

Emery not only improved the players at the club upon his arrival but was back in the transfer market, allowing him to bring in the likes of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres for sizeable fees.

But in order to make sure that they are financially compliant, they may be forced to sell some of their homegrown players, according to a report from Football Insider via Team Talk.

English midfielder Ramsey is one of the players who could bring in a large transfer fee with Tottenham Hotspur previously linked to the club via GiveMeSport.

The North London club will be on the hunt for a new midfielder to help strengthen in the middle of the park with Pierre Emile Hojbjerg expected to leave in the summer.

The 22-year-old would fit perfectly into Ange Postecoglu’s system and could arrive be available for £50 million according to the report.