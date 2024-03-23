Transfer news: Real Madrid monitoring key Liverpool star, keep an eye on Eddie Nketiah, latest on Timo Werner’s Tottenham future & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Real Madrid monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool

Real Madrid are among the top clubs monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool as the defender is out of contract at Anfield in 2025. The player is currently not in talks over a new deal and Real are attentive to this situation, which is normal when a big star’s contract is close to expiring.

There has been no contact with any of the parties involved, just interest in the full-back at the moment.

Many other top clubs around Europe are aware of Alexander-Arnold’s situation as they know the Liverpool star is a big name to keep an eye on over the next 12 months.

Of course, there have been major changes at Liverpool recently behind the scenes and the Premier League club’s new board will discuss their priorities and work to understand how to handle Trent’s situation, as at the moment they’re showing no plans or desire to sell Alexander-Arnold.

Keep an eye on Eddie Nketiah moving from Arsenal

The future of Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal is up in the air as there is a real possibility that the player will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Although the player has played 33 games for Mikel Arteta this season, the 24-year-old could be used to make way for a new striker, which is one of the priorities in the summer for the Gunners.

Nketiah’s situation is very open but there is nothing concrete yet. There has always been interest from the Premier League and also from the Bundesliga, so I’d keep a close eye on these two solutions.

This will be an exciting transfer story to watch over the coming months.

Thiago Alcantara has not decided on his future

Going back to Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara is another player whose contract is running down and his current deal will expire at the end of the season. It has been a very tough season for the player, who has played just five minutes of football so far due to injury issues.

Thiago has not decided anything about his future yet as he is waiting for the new Liverpool structure to be defined in order to discuss his situation and then make a final decision on where to play next season.

In terms of the next step for the player, there are multiple opportunities in Europe and around the world but nothing is concrete yet. It will take some time for his future to be decided.

Why are Tottenham not triggering Timo Werner’s buy option clause now?

Many Tottenham fans may be wondering ‘Why aren’t Spurs triggering Timo Werner’s buy option clause now?’ and there is a simple answer.

It’s all about strategy. Some clubs decide their strategies around the end of April/beginning of May, not in March. The player has been at Tottenham for just two months and there are still two more to come. Spurs want to evaluate the forward a little longer and see how he performs during all the big matches left this season. The Premier League club will then decide whether to pay Werner’s €17m buy option, which for me, is totally normal.

Werner is happy at Tottenham and is open to staying at the club beyond this season, but Spurs will take their time in deciding the forward’s future amongst other things.

In other news…

Sven Botman – Even before Sven Botman’s injury, Newcastle were internally discussing signing a new centre-back in the summer. Therefore, with the player out for several months due to his knee issue, the centre-back position will be one of the areas Eddie Howe will strengthen this summer. We will be waiting for names to appear on their transfer list over the coming months, but this is definitely a situation to keep an eye on.

Youssef En-Nesyri – The Sevilla star has always been linked to many clubs as he is a very good striker, but at the moment there are no negotiations or contacts from what I’m told. It’s a very quiet situation so far, but for sure there is interest from Premier League clubs and the same goes for Ligue 1 so this could be a transfer story to keep an eye on during the upcoming summer window.