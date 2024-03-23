Watch: What a goal! Austria scores fastest goal in international history after just 6 seconds vs Slovakia

Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner etched his name in football history today by scoring the fastest goal ever recorded in international football.

In a friendly clash, Baumgartner wasted no time as he found the back of the net just 6 seconds into the game, putting Austria ahead in remarkable fashion.

Receiving the ball from teammate Michael Gregoritsch at the center circle, the 24-year-old embarked on an electrifying solo run,pdribbling past the entire Slovakian midfield before unleashing a stunning strike from outside the box.

The ball found its way into the bottom corner of Martin Dubravka’s goal, leaving the Newcastle shot-stopper with no chance of making a save, perhaps even caught off guard by the lightning-fast sequence of events.

Watch the history making goal below:

This historic goal surpasses the previous record set by Lucas Podolski, who scored in just 7 seconds against Ecuador in 2013.

