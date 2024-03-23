West Ham United’s standout player Lucas Paqueta could potentially leave the club this summer.

The Hammers have begun exploring potential replacements for the attacking midfielder, who has attracted interest from several clubs, including Premier League champions Manchester City.

Despite having a contract with West Ham until June 2027, Paqueta’s future with the club remains uncertain.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook (as relayed by Football Fancast), the Irons’ technical director Tim Steidten is preparing for alternatives in case the Brazilian midfielder leaves in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham eyeing Morgan Gibbs-White as potential Lucas Paqueta replacement

The report further claims that West Ham are eyeing Nottingham Forest star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as a potential successor to Paqueta.

The club are keen on securing the services of the Englishman for the upcoming season..

Gibbs-White, who joined Forest in 2022, has become a key player for the club. His contributions were pivotal in their efforts to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old continues to aid in retaining their English top-flight status this season, featuring in 28 Premier League games and contributing 3 goals and 5 assists.

Amid potential financial penalties and the threat of relegation, Forest could sell Gibbs-White, presenting an opportunity for West Ham to sell him.

But West Ham will face stiff competition for his signature, with reports suggesting Tottenham are also showing a keen interest in the versatile attacker.