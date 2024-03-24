Euro giants ready to make transfer move for Man Utd ace whose future has already been decided

AC Milan are reportedly ready to make a move for Sofyan Amrabat in the summer transfer window as he looks set to leave Manchester United at the end of his loan spell.

The Morocco international joined Man Utd on loan from Fiorentina last summer, but he hasn’t had the desired impact at Old Trafford so far, so it seems to have already been decided that he won’t be staying permanently.

This has led Milan to show an interest in Amrabat as he becomes available at the end of this season, according to Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Football Italia.

Red Devils fans probably won’t be too bothered about Amrabat leaving as they could surely bring in an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

Even if Amrabat looked hugely impressive as he helped Morocco reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, he seems to have found the Premier League a bit too much of a step up for him, and it may be that MUFC already have replacements in mind to bolster that part of their squad.

Amrabat transfer: Man Utd already have replacements in mind in midfield

As reported here earlier today, CaughtOffside understands United are considering a number of midfield targets for the summer.

Among those are Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, but also a more experienced and cheaper option in the form of Adrien Rabiot, who is yet to sign a new contract with current club Juventus.

Those names could be ideal to help United move up another level next season, while England wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is also sure to play a key role for the team after his remarkable rise this season.

As for Amrabat, one hopes he can revive his career with a return to Serie A as he’s a far better player than he’s had the chance to show during his brief spell in Manchester.