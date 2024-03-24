Arsenal and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

A report from Fichajes claims that the English clubs are keen on signing the 27-year-old central defender and they will have to pay a fee of around €40 million.

Le Normand has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal. The Gunners need more depth in the squad in order to compete with clubs like Manchester City and do well across multiple competitions. The 27-year-old defender has proven himself in the Spanish league and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League as well.

As far as Aston Villa are concerned, they should look to bring an upgrade on players like Tyrone Mings at the end of the season. Le Normand would be a superb addition for them and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Robin Le Normand would improve Aston Villa and Arsenal

The two English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported €40 million asking price. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League in the summer.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decide to come forward with an official proposal to sign the defender at the end of the season.

The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal can be hard to turn down and the defender is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for them next season.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his ability and he should be able to justify the investment.