Newcastle United are keen on signing the Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for Juventus this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Magpies next season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the Italian international as well but Newcastle are serious about signing the player and they would be willing to offer more than €60 million for him.

Chiesa was regarded as one of the best attacking talents in European football prior to his injury blow and the winger is now slowly getting back to his best once again. He has seven goals and two assists in the league this season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him.

Newcastle are lacking in quality when it comes to the wide areas and Chiesa will add goals, creativity and flair to the side. He could help them open up deep defences and add more cutting edge to their attack.

Arsenal and Chelsea want Federico Chiesa

Meanwhile, Arsenal need a player who is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and will add goals and creativity to the side. The Italian’s arrival will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka more often.

The Gunners need more depth in the side and the Italian would be a quality addition.

Similarly, Chelsea need to bring in upgrades on players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk. Both players have been quite underwhelming this season and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can win the race for Chiesa.