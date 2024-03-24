Chelsea is reportedly interested in Barcelona’s Ferran Torres as the Catalan club could look to raise funds in the summer.

With his side completely out of the race for the top four in the Premier League, as they currently sit 11th in the table, Mauricio Pochettino will now inevitably focus on securing domestic silverware.

After their dramatic 4-2 win against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Chelsea now faces a daunting trip to the Etihad in the semi-finals.

Despite their concerns this season, the Blues have performed well against the top teams with the treble winners drawing with the struggling London club during their two league clashes.

It was former City man Raheem Sterling who starred for Chelsea in both encounters and according to reports from Todo Fichajes via Team Talk, Pochettino’s side could look to recruit another former Guardiola player in the summer.

Chelsea interested in the signing of Ferran Torres

The report claims that the Blues are great admirers of the Spanish forward and could take advantage of Barcelona’s need to raise money in the transfer market.

Torres joined from Manchester City in 2022 for a reported £47 million and has grabbed 11 goals and four assists so far this season in all competitions.

But the versatile forward has only started 10 games in La Liga this season, which could lead to the Spanish international wanting to leave to secure consistent game time.