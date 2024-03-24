Chelsea are keen on signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

The Blues are in desperate need of a quality striker and journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that they are willing to pay the Nigerian international’s release clause at the end of the season.

Osimhen has a release clause of around €120-130 million and Chelsea are now negotiating payment terms with Napoli. Agreeing on personal terms with the striker will not be a problem and Osimhen is reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea.

The Blues have struggled to score goals consistently and they need a reliable goalscorer next season. Osimhen helped Napoli win the league title last season and he scored 31 balls across all competitions. The striker has 13 goals in all competitions this season and there is no doubt that he could transform Chelsea in the final third.

Victor Osimhen could transform Chelsea

The 25-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will want to compete at the highest level. Even though Chelsea have failed to secure Champions League qualification and they have had a disappointing season, they are still one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the resources to put together a side capable of winning major trophies.

Osimhen has been linked with other clubs in recent months as well but it seems that Chelsea are the only ones willing to break the bank for him. The Blues will be desperate to bounce back strongly and get back into the top four next season. Signing a quality striker like Osimhen could make a big difference in the final third and help them turn things around.