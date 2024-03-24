“An idol” – Endrick pays tribute to Manchester United legend after scoring Wembley winner

Brazil wonderkid Endrick has paid a classy tribute to one of Manchester United and England’s all-time greats after scoring the winning goal in yesterday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium.

Still only 17 years of age, Endrick scored his first goal for the senior Brazilian national team in just his third cap last night, netting a second half winner against England.

Endrick’s goal will likely go down in history as he became the youngest player ever to score at Wembley, and one imagines it will be one of many in his career for club and country after showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players of his generation in recent times.

Currently at Palmeiras, Endrick will be joining Real Madrid after he turns 18 in July, and Los Blancos will no doubt feel they have a generational talent on their hands.

As well as being an exciting player to watch, Endrick also seems to be a mature character with a great attitude, as he also showed he knows his football by paying tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after last night’s game.

Endrick pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

Speaking after the match, the teenager said, as quoted by Stretty News: “A guy who is an idol here is also Bobby Charlton, playing in the stadium that Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted. These are very important memories for me.

“I was just thinking about that (the goal), I couldn’t think about the game anymore, it even hurt me a little. It’s a unique memory.

“My family is here, my girlfriend, my managers. I’m not much of a crier, I’m holding back, but it’s something unique and I’m very happy.”

Endrick is young enough that he could be forgiven for not knowing that much about a player from such a long time ago, but it’s nice to see him having such an awareness of an historic legend of the game.