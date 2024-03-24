Another injury worry for Erik ten Hag as Man United star leaves national team camp

England and Man United have been dealt a blow as Harry Maguire has left the Three Lions’ camp due to injury concerns.

The centre-back was taken off during the second half of England’s 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday and it immediately raised concerns.

The defender has undergone scans on Sunday and has now left the England camp to return to Man United, reports The Mirror.

Maguire has already been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium and this is a blow for Gareth Southgate as the 31-year-old is set to be a starter during the Euros and next week’s game is the last time the England boss will have his team together before the summer.

It is also a setback for Erik ten Hag as the defender returns to the injury list having just come back. However, Fabrizio Romano reports that the centre-back will not be out for very long.

Harry Maguire joins injury list for club and country

Maguire joins the list of England casualties after Manchester City‘s Kyle Walker also limped off during England’s match against Brazil on Saturday. With the likes of Bukayo Saka also pulling out of the Three Lions squad during the current international break.

Ten Hag could also be left short at centre-back with Lisandro Martinez still not 100 per cent fit, but the World Cup winner is targeting a return next weekend against Brentford.

Both managers will be hoping Maguire is not out for long and as of now, it looks like that will be the case.