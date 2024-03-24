Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe has made a significant decision regarding his international career, switching his allegiance from England to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tuanzebe, who previously represented England at the U19, U20, and U21 levels, has opted to play senior football for DR Congo moving forward. This was confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He posted on X:

“Former Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe currently playing for Ipswich Town has switched his allegiance from England to DR Congo.”

?? Former Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe currently playing for Ipswich Town has switched his allegiance from England to DR Congo. pic.twitter.com/QrLrzBcOU8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2024

Axel Tuanzebe snubs England for DR Congo

The former Manchester United defender’s decision opens up new opportunities, as he is now eligible to compete for DR Congo in the qualifiers for the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.

Tuanzebe’s choice to join the DR Congo national team came after his aspirations of representing England were no longer viable.

Despite his earlier involvement with England’s youth teams, he is now committed to making an impact for his new national team.

He will now be playing under manager Sebastien Desabre.

Tuanzebe is a Manchester United academy graduate

Before his tenure at Ipswich Town, Tuanzebe rose through the ranks at Manchester United, progressing from the academy to the first team.

During his time at Old Trafford, he made 37 appearances for the senior squad before making the switch to the Championship side Ipswich Town.