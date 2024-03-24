Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies important point about Bayern Munich duo and potential transfer exits

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some recent transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich defensive duo Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that it was currently too early to be speculating about players like this as it seems like hiring a new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel will be a key step to determining what the squad looks like ahead of next season.

Bayern have not had the best campaign this term, and it might be that replacing Tuchel will also come as part of a big shakeup overall, with some new players coming in and others from this current squad heading out.

Still, Kim only joined from Napoli last summer so it would be a bit soon to be giving up on him, while Upamecano has also mostly been a key player for the Bundesliga giants.

Either way, it seems like it will still be some time yet before we know for sure what happens with these players, as Romano has played down speculation over their futures for the moment.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Bayern exit rumours

“There has been some speculation about potential big names leaving Bayern that I wanted to address here,” Romano wrote in his latest column.

“Firstly, there’s been talk of Dayot Upamecano considering his future. However, it’s nothing concrete as far as I understand. I’m told for Bayern decisions the crucial step will be the new manager, you always plan these kinds of things with the coach so step by step. Nothing is serious in terms of talks for Upamecano now.

“Kim Min-jae is another name supposedly facing an uncertain future, but I’m told the same as with Upamecano. These things are always decided with manager, Thomas Tuchel’s replacement will be key. But Bayern remain very happy with Kim and his commitment.

“We’ve seen Matthijs de Ligt, Kim, Upamecano, all the defenders linked with an exit, but nothing is decided in reality.”