West Ham fans may have a little bit of animosity towards England manager Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions coach has overlooked many of their players throughout recent years.

Jarrod Bowen has struggled to get into Southgate’s plans regularly, James Ward-Prowse was not selected for this round of fixtures and Kalvin Phillips was dropped despite actually playing regular football – although he is underperforming at present.

One player the England boss did select while he was at West Ham was Declan Rice but following the Three Lions’ loss to Brazil on Saturday night, the 53-year-old may have just shown the Hammers more disrespect.

Some pundits, journalists and Gunners fans have claimed Rice has massively improved since leaving West Ham and that may annoy supporters from the East London club as the midfielder has been a top player for years now.

However, Southgate has joined this group as he raved about Rice after the Brazil match and said that the Arsenal star has taken his game to the next level since leaving the London Stadium.

Gareth Southgate makes Declan Rice comment that may annoy West Ham fans

“I thought Declan was outstanding throughout the game,” Southgate said post match.

“With and without the ball he showed the next step he’s gone to.

“He’s a crucial player for us anyway but he looked totally at home in that environment.”

Although the England boss didn’t mean to offend any West Ham fans, they must be tired of hearing all season how Rice has become a better player since leaving their club.