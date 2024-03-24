Jose Mourinho is one of the big names currently in the managerial market and the legendary Portuguese coach has stated that he wants to return to work this summer.

Roma sacked the 61-year-old in January after a poor start to their season and the Portuguese boss has been linked to roles at Chelsea and Bayern Munich ever since.

The Bundesliga club are searching for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season having experienced a tough time at the German giants.

According to The Standard, reports in Germany have even suggested Mourinho is already learning German as he hopes to take over at Bayern Munich this summer.

The Chelsea job is very unlikely as the 61-year-old will not be a top candidate for a third stint at Stamford Bridge, despite fans of the club singing his name in recent weeks as the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino grows.

If the Blues are to part ways with the Argentine coach, they will likely go down the path of a younger, more progressive manager as that falls in line with the squad they are trying to build in West London.

Options such as Saudi Arabia and maybe even Newcastle could be on the table for Mourinho, while the Portuguese coach has not ruled out a return to his homeland.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t rule out a return to Portugal

Mourinho has been at several big sports events in recent weeks as he enjoys some time off and this weekend he was a guest at the Moto GP in Portimao.

At the racetrack, the former Chelsea boss was asked if he had received any job offers, to which Mourinho said via The Standard: “Zero, zero. I don’t have a club, I’m free. But I want to work, in the summer I want to work.”