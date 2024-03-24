European giants join the race for Mason Greenwood, €58m asking price may hamper deal

Mason Greenwood is set to leave Man United this summer and there is surprisingly a lot of interest in the controversial footballer with Juventus the latest club to join the race for the forward.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Getafe after Man United decided last summer that the Englishman could not continue at the Manchester club due to everything that surrounded his arrest back in 2022.

Greenwood has shown what he is capable of doing on a football pitch in Spain, registering eight goals and five assists in all competitions during his first season with Getafe.

This has caught the interest of several of Europe’s biggest clubs and Atletico Madrid have been linked to the Man United loanee for months. However, it is being reported by Mundo Deportivo that any deal looks set to be complicated by the fee United are demanding.

The Spanish publication claims Man United are determined to sell Greenwood for £49.8m (€58m), a fee Los Colchoneros believe is outrageous.

Juventus join race for Man United’s Mason Greenwood

La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Juventus are now looking into a move for Greenwood, but just like Atletico Madrid, they are unlikely to match Man United’s asking price.

The forward is damaged goods despite his obvious talent and the Manchester club need to part ways with him as soon as possible and that will require lowering their fee.

It will be tough for the 22-year-old to ever play in England again following his arrest and a move to Juventus or Atletico Madrid is the best he can do right now.