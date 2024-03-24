Rumoured Arsenal transfer target could be one to watch following previous Liverpool & PSG interest

Arsenal have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone but it seems Fabrizio Romano isn’t hearing anything particularly concrete on this story for the moment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert explained that Kone could be one to watch in general this summer as he’s previously been on the list of both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, though it’s not as clear if the Gunners are going to be serious contenders for the Frenchman’s signature.

Arsenal spent big on Declan Rice in midfield last summer, but it may still be that there’ll be room for further additions in that area of the pitch as Jorginho isn’t getting any younger, while Thomas Partey has had a difficult season in which he’s barely played due to injuries.

Kone could therefore be a good option for Arsenal to consider, though Romano has suggested it’s perhaps more likely that names like Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana might be worth watching, as he’s previously reported on the Gunners’ interest in them.

Kone transfer one to watch but not necessarily for Arsenal

“We know Arsenal have been linked with some big names in midfield in recent times, and it could be one to watch for the summer,” Romano said.

“I’ve mentioned before that Douglas Luiz is a player they really like, while they’re also well informed on Amadou Onana. The latest name being mentioned in the press is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

“While the other players mentioned have been appreciated by Arsenal for some time, I’m not aware of anything concrete with Kone for now.

“For sure, Kone could be an interesting one to follow in the summer in general as he was on the list of PSG and Liverpool one year ago, but I’m not sure it’s a name on Arsenal’s list right now.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool come back in for Kone after signing as many as four midfield players last summer, while PSG also seem pretty well stocked in that area of the pitch, partly due to the presence of their wonderkid talent Warren Zaire-Emery.