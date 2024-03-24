Kyle Walker opens up on injury ahead of Arsenal clash

Kyle Walker has expressed his frustration on social media after was forced off with an injury on Saturday night.

The speedy right back suffered an injury during England’s 1-0 loss against Brazil at Wembley, being substituted off in place of Ezri Konsa after only 20 minutes.

It looked like he had potentially hurt his hamstring as he limped on with Gareth Southgate stating after the game that was ‘uncertain’ about the extent of the issue.

Walker has now broken his silence on the incident, taking to social media on Sunday to express his frustrations.

“Frustrating to come off injured in last night’s game especially when captaining the side. A truly great honour.” His Instagram post wrote.

“Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and I’m back ASAP.” He said when questioned on the severity of the issue via Manchester Evening News.

Could Kyle Walker miss the Arsenal clash?

Manchester City fans won’t be too happy with the news that their starting right-back is out injured and could potentially miss next weekend’s clash with Arsenal.

With only one point separating the three teams at the top of the table, the titanic clash at the Etihad Stadium will no doubt establish who the clear favourite for this season’s title really is.