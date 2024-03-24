“He’s not quite certain” – Gareth Southgate delivers Kyle Walker injury update

Manchester City
Gary Southgate has commented on the extent of Kyle Walker’s injury after the right-back was forced off against Brazil on Saturday night.

The Three Lions lost their friendly encounter with Brazil at Wembley on Saturday with Endrick scoring the winner for the visitors in the 80th minute.

The Real Madrid prodigy was there to tap home after Vinicius Junior’s one-on-one shot was saved from Jordan Pickford, becoming the youngest player to ever score at Wembley at 17 years and 246 days.

Kyle Walker receiving treatment

Kyle Walker’s injury concerns

England will now turn their attention to their next friendly clash with Belgium on Tuesday but maybe without their starting right-back Walker.

The Manchester City man was forced off the pitch in the 20th minute for what seemed to be a hamstring injury with Ezri Konsa taking his spot.

Speaking after full-time, Southgate revealed that he does not yet know the extent of the 33-year-old’s issue.

“We don’t know yet, he’s feeling something.” He said via the Mirror.

“He’s not a player who’s been injured very often so he’s not quite certain what it is. So we just have to assess it over the next couple of days.”

Manchester City fans will look on tentatively as they have one eye fixed on the showdown with Arsenal as they host their Premier League rivals at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday.

Walker has been an integral part of Guardiola’s team up to now and an injury could upset the balance of the treble winner’s team.

