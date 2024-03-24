Main reason why Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid transfer is yet to be announced

Kylian Mbappe is set to be the biggest story of the upcoming transfer window as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is expected to leave the French capital to move to Real Madrid.

The forward is out of contract at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season after deciding not to activate the extra year in his current deal.

Mbappe has been at PSG for six years and has become one of the greatest players in the French club’s history, playing 297 matches for the Paris-based club, scoring an incredible 250 goals and providing 106 assists to his teammates.

However, Mbappe grew up a Real Madrid fan and has always had the white jersey of the La Liga giants on his mind ever since he made the decision to move on from PSG.

Many fans are wondering why the transfer has not been announced yet and a report in Spain has stated that Mbappe has decided to keep it quiet for one reason in particular.

Why hasn’t Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid been announced yet?

According to Sport, Mbappe will not announce his move from Paris St-Germain to Real Madrid while there is still a chance the two teams could meet in the Champions League.

Both clubs have made it to the quarter-finals and are on course to meet each other in the final at Wembley on June 1.

Both have tough tasks to reach the English capital but should they do so it would be an intriguing storyline, especially if the French superstar beats the team he is about to join to help PSG win their first Champions League title.